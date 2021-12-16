PODCAST: Signing day thoughts, special guests, portal

- We talk about the signing class from the early period announced today

- We look at the recent commitments from players in the transfer portal

- Central Florida LB transfer Eriq Gilyard joins us on the show

- Quarterback Ethan Vasko is a guest on the show

- We look at how the staff has handled recruiting and their organization

- If you think signing day is over, think again. We are bracing for a wild spring that could see recruiting go through May.

- The Jayhawks will likely take 10 more spots into the late signing day period