PODCAST: Signing day thoughts, special guests, portal
- We talk about the signing class from the early period announced today
- We look at the recent commitments from players in the transfer portal
- Central Florida LB transfer Eriq Gilyard joins us on the show
- Quarterback Ethan Vasko is a guest on the show
- We look at how the staff has handled recruiting and their organization
- If you think signing day is over, think again. We are bracing for a wild spring that could see recruiting go through May.
- The Jayhawks will likely take 10 more spots into the late signing day period