PODCAST: Signing day, what's left, QB Jalon Daniels on the show
Late on signing day we got in the studio to look at the early signees in the 2020 class amd what some of the strengths are.
We look at what spots need to be filled for January and do a rapid fire Q&A on each recruit.
Quarterback signee Jalon Daniels joins us to talk about choosing Kansas and hear Brent Dearmon discuss Daniels and what he looks for in a quarterback.
