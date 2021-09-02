 JayhawkSlant - Podcast: South Dakota, Brandon McAnderson, depth cart, predictions
{{ timeAgo('2021-09-02 07:34:33 -0500') }} football Edit

Podcast: South Dakota, Brandon McAnderson, depth cart, predictions

Slant Staff
- The Jayhawks are set to open the season against South Dakota and we take a close look at the game.

- We give our staff predictions and talk about the latest news from the week.

- Break down what coordinators Brian Borland Andy Kotelnicki said about the match-up.

- What are the expectations for this team and do wins matter?

- Talk about the direction Lance Leipold has the program going.

- Brandon McAnderson stops in to give his take on the program and what he has seen.

- Why the NCAA could change recruiting rules that would be a big help for the Jayhawks.

- What to expect from recruiting in the next month.

Come on in and listen to the latest Inside Slant football podcast.

Listen to the podcast on the Jayhawk Slant player

Other ways to listen to the podcast

Tunes/Apple- Listen to the podcast on ITunes- HERE

Tune In Radio- Listen to the podcast on Tune In Radio - HERE

Spotify- Listen to the podcast on Spotify - HERE

Stitcher- Listen to the podcast on Stitcher - HERE

