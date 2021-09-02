Podcast: South Dakota, Brandon McAnderson, depth cart, predictions

- The Jayhawks are set to open the season against South Dakota and we take a close look at the game.

- We give our staff predictions and talk about the latest news from the week.

- Break down what coordinators Brian Borland Andy Kotelnicki said about the match-up.

- What are the expectations for this team and do wins matter?

- Talk about the direction Lance Leipold has the program going.

- Brandon McAnderson stops in to give his take on the program and what he has seen.

- Why the NCAA could change recruiting rules that would be a big help for the Jayhawks.

- What to expect from recruiting in the next month.

Come on in and listen to the latest Inside Slant football podcast.