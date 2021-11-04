 JayhawkSlant - Podcast: Sunflower Showdown, Brandon McAnderson, recruiting
football

Podcast: Sunflower Showdown, Brandon McAnderson, recruiting

Slant Staff
Podcast

- We take a closer look at the Sunflower Showdown and give our predictions.

- Former KU running back and sideline reporter Brandon McAnderson joins us to talk about what he remembers about rivalry games and his thoughts on the program.

- Back to the transfer portal and why the NCAA is hurting college programs with the cutoff date

- Closer look at the latest in recruiting including a four-star local prospect who plans to take an official visit

- Another solid of unofficial visitors expected for the Kansas State game

Listen on the Jayhawk Slant player below

Other ways to listen to the Slant podcast

ITunes/Apple- Listen to the podcast on ITunes- HERE

Tune In Radio- Listen to the podcast on Tune In Radio - HERE

Spotify- Listen to the podcast on Spotify - HERE

Stitcher- Listen to the podcast on Stitcher - HERE

