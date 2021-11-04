Podcast: Sunflower Showdown, Brandon McAnderson, recruiting
- We take a closer look at the Sunflower Showdown and give our predictions.
- Former KU running back and sideline reporter Brandon McAnderson joins us to talk about what he remembers about rivalry games and his thoughts on the program.
- Back to the transfer portal and why the NCAA is hurting college programs with the cutoff date
- Closer look at the latest in recruiting including a four-star local prospect who plans to take an official visit
- Another solid of unofficial visitors expected for the Kansas State game