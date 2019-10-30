News More News
Podcast: Sunflower Showdown, Tech win, lot of recruiting talk

We take a close look at the in-state rivalry game with Kansas State, break down the match-ups, and give our predictions.

Matt Hall from K-State Online joins us to give his breakdown and prediction.

We talk about a lot of new recruiting news with over 100 prospects expected in Lawrence for the game.

Steven McBride, the latest commit, is a special guest and he talks about why he chose Kansas.


