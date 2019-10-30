Podcast: Sunflower Showdown, Tech win, lot of recruiting talk
We take a close look at the in-state rivalry game with Kansas State, break down the match-ups, and give our predictions.
Matt Hall from K-State Online joins us to give his breakdown and prediction.
We talk about a lot of new recruiting news with over 100 prospects expected in Lawrence for the game.
Steven McBride, the latest commit, is a special guest and he talks about why he chose Kansas.
