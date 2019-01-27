We all got back in the studio to talk about everything with KU basketball and football. We had to patch it together as Withers hosted the podcast from the road but we made it work.

BASKETBALL

-Quick look back at Kentucky game

-What needs to happen when Big 12 play resumes

-What recruits top the board for 2019

-Early look at recruits for 2020

FOOTBALL

-The latest thoughts on staff hires

-What targets could be around for the final recruiting weekend

-Thoughts on Les Koenning as OC

-Local QB coach Justin Hoover has worked with MacVittie for three years and talks about his game

-Les Miles building a program

-Walk on possibilities

-Get ready for junior days and names who have confirmed they are coming

