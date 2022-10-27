Podcast: Talking KU football, basketball, recruiting, Q&A
We get the full group back together to talk about KU football and basketball.
- Coming off media day Shay talks about the basketball team and what to expect.
- Who will be the starting five?
- The latest in recruiting and thoughts on the upcoming signing class.
- What comes in next in recruiting and how many more players could Self sign?
- The bye week comes at a great time for the football team.
- The team looks to get the confidence back that led them to a 5-0 start.
- With four games left the health of each team could be a key factor.
- The coaches hit the road to recruit, and we preview some of the stops.
- We take questions from our subscribers on several topics.