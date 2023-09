We have the full staff in studio for the this podcast as we talk KU football and basketball.

- We look back at the win over BYU and break down the Texas game with our predictions

- Geoff Ketchum from Orangebloods.com joins us to talk about the Longhorns

- A look at the latest football recruiting news

- Twin brothers Marcus and Mark Carter from Desert Edge High join us. They talk about their relationship with the KU staff and why three of their players picked Kansas.

- We look at the latest basketball commitment from Labaron Philon

- Preview if visitors expected for Late Night

- A breakdown to get you caught up on where KU stands with several basketball recruits