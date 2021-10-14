 JayhawkSlant - Podcast: Texas Tech homecoming, big recruiting weekend
football

Podcast: Texas Tech homecoming, big recruiting weekend

Slant Staff
Podcast

We are back with the Inside Slant football podcast.

- Aaron Dickens from Red Raider Sports.com joins us to talk about the game

- Dickens talks about the job status of Matt Wells and how critics are coming out

- He gives us a preview of the Red Raiders

- We talk about match-up and give our predictions

- More talk on the transfer portal and why this might be a good year to go after transfers and some junior college players

- A big weekend shaping up that could see more than 100 recruits on campus.

- Why getting a head start on 2023 and 2024 prospects could pay off.

Listen on the Jayhawk Slant player below

Other ways to listen to the podcast

Tunes/Apple- Listen to the podcast on ITunes-

Tune In Radio- Listen to the podcast on Tune In Radio -

Spotify- Listen to the podcast on Spotify -

Stitcher- Listen to the podcast on Stitcher -

