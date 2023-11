We have the full Jayhawk Slant staff back in the studio to talk football, basketball and recruiting.

- Bill Self signs a lifetime contract and we have give our thoughts

- Signing day is here and Self lands another highly-regarded class

- Kentucky game on Tuesday

- The Jayhawks move to 7-2 and we recap the win over Iowa State

- Justin Apodaca from Red Raider Sports joins us for a closer look at Texas Tech

- We break down the Texas Tech game and give our predictions

- The future of the defensive end position is loaded with Deshawn Warner and Dak Brinkley. They join us on the show as our recruiting guests.