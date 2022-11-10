Podcast Sponsor: We are excited to have My Freight World as a sponsor. They are a logistics service company specializing in Freight Brokerage and Managed Services. Located in Overland Park they are looking people interested working in their industry. Check out their career page on their website https://www.myfreightworld.com/

- The Texas game shaping up to be a huge game for recruits

- The Jayhawks picking up commitments in football

- Matt Baty and Dan Beckler from Mass Strategies join us to talk NIL

- We give our predictions on the Texas Tech game

- Chris Level from Red Raider Sports previews the game

- We look back at the Oklahoma State game and bowl eligibility

- Bill Self lands another Top 10 signing class

We have a loaded podcast heading into the Texas Tech game.

