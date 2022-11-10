Podcast: Texas Tech predictions, Self with a Top 10 class, recruiting
We have a loaded podcast heading into the Texas Tech game.
- Bill Self lands another Top 10 signing class
- We look back at the Oklahoma State game and bowl eligibility
- Chris Level from Red Raider Sports previews the game
- We give our predictions on the Texas Tech game
- Matt Baty and Dan Beckler from Mass Strategies join us to talk NIL
- The Jayhawks picking up commitments in football
- The Texas game shaping up to be a huge game for recruits
