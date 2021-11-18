Podcast: The Texas win, David Lawrence joins us, recruiting impact

- We look back at the Texas win and talk about what the victory has done for the program on a national level.

- Kansas color analyst David Lawrence joins us to talk about what it was like calling the game, his thoughts on the win, and what he sees from the program.

- The next 10 days is going to be wild times with the transfer portal as many teams will finish up the regular season. This is going to be something we will keep a close eye on.

- We look ahead to the TCU game and give our predictions.

- The latest from the recruiting trail and what players could be setting visits soon.