We have the whole squad back to talk about the notice of allegations from the NCAA. We talk about the fact the Jayhawks are ready to fight it to the end.

Shay Wildeboor looks at the top basketball targets, visitors for Late Night, and how the NCAA news affects recruiting.

KU football recruiting junkies will not want to miss Sam Spiegelman who joins us and gives some hints on where highly-touted running back Ashaad Clayton could be leaning.

We talk about recent recruits who have visited and what their take is on the Jayhawks football program.

Billy Wessels from Rivals joins us to talk about the TCU game and we have our predictions. Listen to the episode on the Jayhawk Slant player below.