The group is back in the studio for another edition of the Inside Slant podcast with a lot to talk to discuss.

- We take a look at the three-game losing streak and what has led to the losses

- It isn't time to panic and we talk about what needs to improve

- There is a big stretch coming up and we have a preview of those games

- What to expect with basketball recruiting and the portal may be a big key

- Things are winding down with football recruiting but still action going on

- We talk about the 2023 overall class with high school and portal players

- With several transfers on campus we break down each player

- Expect things to stay busy with recruiting through the spring season