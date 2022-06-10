Podcast: Thoughts on KU basketball, football and recruiting

We have dusted off the microphones and get back in the studio to talk about all things Jayhawks..

- The group is back together and catch up with each other to start

- We look at the basketball roster and how good can this team be?

- A glance at the recruits to follow for the 2023 class

- Several official visitors come on campus for official football visits

- The recruits who the staff appears to be in good shape with

- How the portal, NIL, and the 25-man limits have changed recruiting

- The KU coaches have used the portal well and it has been a positive gain