 Podcast: Thoughts on KU basketball, football and recruiting
News More News
{{ timeAgo('2022-06-10 16:35:59 -0500') }} football Edit

Podcast: Thoughts on KU basketball, football and recruiting

Slant Staff
Podcast

We have dusted off the microphones and get back in the studio to talk about all things Jayhawks..

- The group is back together and catch up with each other to start
- We look at the basketball roster and how good can this team be?
- A glance at the recruits to follow for the 2023 class
- Several official visitors come on campus for official football visits
- The recruits who the staff appears to be in good shape with
- How the portal, NIL, and the 25-man limits have changed recruiting
- The KU coaches have used the portal well and it has been a positive gain

Listen to the podcast on the Jayhawk Slant player below

Other ways to listen to the podcast


ITunes/Apple- Listen to the podcast on ITunes- HERE

Tune In Radio- Listen to the podcast on Tune In Radio - HERE

Spotify- Listen to the podcast on Spotify - HERE

Stitcher- Listen to the podcast on Stitcher - HERE

