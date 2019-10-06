News More News
{{ timeAgo('2019-10-06 18:52:14 -0500') }} football

Podcast: Thoughts on Snoop Dogg, Dearmon new OC

Slant Staff
Podcast

Just like the football team we were preparing for a bye week with the Inside Slant Podcast. Then the weekend happened.

Everyone blew the Late Night performance out of proportion and Les Miles announced a change with his offensive coordinator.

BASKETBALL

We give our take on Snoop Dogg at Late Night and is everyone over-reacting?

Why Snoop Dogg's appearance has nothing to do with the NCAA.

Discuss recruit's reaction to Late Night.

FOOTBALL

Miles has a new offensive coordinator at the halfway point in his first season.

We take a closer look at the move and what Brent Dearmon will bring.

Why making the change during the bye-week makes the most sense.


Other formats to listen to the podcast

Links will be updated when available

ITunes/Apple- Listen to the podcast on ITunes-

Tune In Radio- Listen to the podcast on Tune In Radio -

Google Play- Listen to the podcast on Google Play -

Spotify- Listen to the podcast on Spotify -

Podbean- Listen to the podcast on Podbean - HERE

Stitcher- Listen to the podcast on Stitcher -

