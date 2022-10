We have a loaded podcast for the TCU game.

- We look back at the Iowa State win and why it is a big win for the defense showing the Jayhawks can win different types of games.

- Former KU OL and broadcast analyst David Lawrence joins us to talk about the 5-0 start and the TCU game.

-One of the all-time KU greats Todd Reesing joins us to talk about his return to Lawrence last week for Homecoming. He gives his take on the program and how he is following the team.

-We break down the early list of recruits expected in for the game.