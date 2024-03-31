Podcast: Transfer portal, recruiting, spring football
The staff is back in the studio breaking down everything from the transfer portal to recruiting to spring football.
- We look at the latest targets for Bill Self in the transfer portal and what positions they are looking to fill.
- A look back at the season.
- The latest thoughts on spring football.
- Several unofficial visitors for spring practice.
- Where the KU staff could go when the football portal opens this month.
- Anderson Kopp joins us to talk about his recent visit to KU and the latest on his recruiting.
Listen to the podcast on the audio player below
Advertisement
Other ways to listen to the podcast (links will be added when live)
ITunes/Apple- Listen to the podcast on ITunes- HERE
Tune In Radio- Listen to the podcast on Tune In Radio - HERE
Spotify- Listen to the podcast on Spotify - HERE
Amazon Podcast- Listen to the podcast on Amazon- HERE