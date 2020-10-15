JayhawkSlant - Podcast: West Virginia, recruiting, special guests

Podcast: West Virginia, recruiting, special guests
We take a close look at the KU-West Virginia match-up and give our predictions. We break down why the West Virginia front four could be the best the Jayhawks see all year.
Keenan Cummings from WV Sports joins us to preview the game from the West Virginia angle.
KU defensive lineman commit Tommy Dunn, who is off to a fast start, is our recruiting guest.
Listen below on the Jayhawk Slant player for the latest insight into KU football.
