-We look at Tennessee Tech and no matter who the opponent was the Jayhawks took care of business.

-We talk about West Virginia and give our predictions.

-Kennan Cummings from the West Virginia Rivals site joins us to take a closer look at Mountaineers and how he sees the game.

-Hear West Virginia coach Neal Brown give praise to Lance Leipold and his thoughts on KU.

-We touch on the latest recruiting updates and recap the visitors at the Tennessee Tech game and the focus shifting to 2024 class offers.