We are back with our first podcast of the summer.

Coming off a wild football recruiting weekend the Jayhawks sit in the Top 20 in the national rankings. We break down the commitments and who might still be on the board.

We are joined by new committed recruits Malik Johnson and Tommy Brandt. They talk about their visits and why they chose Kansas.

The second segment covers basketball and how nicely the roster shaped up for Bill Self after a long off-season. Thoughts on the roster for the 2019-20 season and why this team has all the tools to in the Final Four.