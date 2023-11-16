Podcast: Win over Kentucky, Sunflower Showdown, recruiting
The Slant Staff is back in the studio talking KU football and basketball.
- Jayhawks get a big come-from-behind win over Kentucky
- Not much time to rest with a competitive field in Maui
- The latest on basketball recruiting
- On the football side we look back at the loss to Texas Tech.
- Our predictions and look ahead to the Kansas State game.
- Kansas State color analyst Stan Weber breaks down the game from the KSU side.
- QB commit Isaiah Marshall joins us after his trip to Lawrence and first game at DBKMS
- An early look at what might be the most loaded visitor list for a game we have seen in a long time