The Slant Staff is back in the studio talking KU football and basketball.

- Jayhawks get a big come-from-behind win over Kentucky

- Not much time to rest with a competitive field in Maui

- The latest on basketball recruiting





- On the football side we look back at the loss to Texas Tech.

- Our predictions and look ahead to the Kansas State game.

- Kansas State color analyst Stan Weber breaks down the game from the KSU side.

- QB commit Isaiah Marshall joins us after his trip to Lawrence and first game at DBKMS

- An early look at what might be the most loaded visitor list for a game we have seen in a long time