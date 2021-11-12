 JayhawkSlant - Podcast: Win over Michigan State, Texas up next, recruiting
Podcast: Win over Michigan State, Texas up next, recruiting

The whole staff is back on the mics as we talk the latest with the Jayhawks.

-Geoff Ketchum joins us from Orangebloods.com to talk about the game on Saturday. he talks about the controversial events surrounding the Texas program and why he thinks the Jayhawks have a chance.

-We break down the opening win over Michigan State and what stood out.

-Bill Self just landed one of the top five classes in the country and we look closer at that.

-We take a deeper dive into the recruiting portal, how it will factor into KU's class, and why this will be a class that you can throw any recruiting rankings out the door.

-We look at the Texas game and give our predictions.

Listen on the Jayhawk Slant player below

Other ways to listen to the podcast

ITunes/Apple- Listen to the podcast on ITunes- HERE

Tune In Radio- Listen to the podcast on Tune In Radio - HERE

Spotify- Listen to the podcast on Spotify - HERE

Stitcher- Listen to the podcast on Stitcher - HERE

