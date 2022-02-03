PODCAST: Wrapping up the 2022 class, the portal lives on

We wrap up the 2022 football signing class, well sort of. We address the class so far knowing there are still spots available with the transfer portal.

- We talk about the portal success the staff had

- How the early signing day eliminates a lot of surprises in February

- Brian Dilworth who signed on Wednesday joins us on the podcast

- We discuss local recruiting and the efforts the staff has put into that area

- The walk-on program is being built with several good players from Kansas and Missouri

- We take a closer look at the never-ending portal recruiting which will continue through the early part of the summer.

- Hear from Lance Leipold on staff changes and the addition of Jim Panagos

- We break down the roster from seniors returning with an extra Covid year, but they are not the super seniors as you knew them from last year. That has changed.