Podcast: Zeke Mayo, Deshawn Warner join us, much more

Slant Staff
Podcast

We are back in the studio talking KU hoops, football and much more.

- Five-star transfer Zeke Mayo is on the show talking about playing at KU and why he chose the Jayhawks.

- Four-star DE Deshawn Warner is packing his bags and getting ready to report. He talks about his goals and adding weight.

- KU AD Travis Goff got an extension and a big payday. We discuss the latest news with Goff.

- Where does Bill Self go with the roster and will there be any moves?

- Two, big visitors kick off official visit weekends with Linkon Cure and Bryce Foster.

- The first two weekends of June will have over 20 official visitors in football.

Listen on the Jayhawk Slant player below

