When you talk to the players through the early stages of fall camp if anyone has made exciting plays it seems Pooka Williams name always comes up.

Williams a four-star running back from Louisiana has grabbed the attention from his teammates through the summer and fall camp.

“He's very exciting to watch just how quick he is,” said running back Dom Williams. “He's quick and makes people miss in the open field. So I feel like he's going to bring something good to the running backs.”

Both Dom Williams and Khalil Herbert get to see him in practice every day. Right now much of the talk has centered around Herbert and Dom Williams fighting for the starting spot. But from the buzz the players Pooka Williams should be on the field early as a true freshman.

“He’s explosive and quick,” Herbert said. “You never know what's going to happen when you get him the ball. I'm excited to see what he could do with the ball in his hands.”

When the defense and offense square off in practice the defenders are well-aware of keeping Pooka Williams in their sights. Linebacker Denzel Feaster said he has to make sure he is always in the right position.

“He’s very electric and explosive,” Feaster said. “He can go in and out of cuts very fast. When I am going against him I have to take the perfect angle. If you don’t he can cut back and change speeds up on you. so If you don’t play him exactly right he will make you pay. He’s going to be a special player for sure.”