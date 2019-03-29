On Friday afternoon Pooka Williams entered into diversion from a misdemeanor domestic battery charge occurring in December 2018.

The biggest difference from the original documents is Williams was said to have hit and grabbed the person by the throat. When the diversion was signed today the stipulation of facts changed from the original.

Hatem Chahine, who represented Williams, had this comment on the stipulation of facts.

"Mr. Williams has accepted the terms of the diversion with the District Attorney's office. He has accepted the conditions which include therapy and community service. The statement of facts in the diversion are, I believe, a more accurate representation of the events from the night in question, as opposed to the original affidavit."

To read more about the diversion and thoughts go inside the updated thread.