“The linebackers were filling the holes and he didn't get the opportunity,” Williams said of Herbert. “Neither me nor him got the opportunity.”

Herbert was coming off a big game against Boston College, but West Virginia kept both runners in check.

For the most part the West Virginia defense never allowed the Kansas running game to get on track. Pooka Williams had 76 yards on the ground and Khalil Herbert was held to 27.

Some of that was the defensive scheme the Mountaineers were playing. They were also being aggressive in trying to stop the run.

“Most definitely they were run blitzing,” Williams said. “The linemen would make the hole and by the time I hit the hole, the linebackers were filling it. It's like, we didn't have enough in our box to block their box.”

Kansas head coach Les Miles said during his weekly press conference after watching the film, he felt they could have called more plays to the outside. Miles said they ran too many times in the middle of the line.

Williams doesn’t blame the inefficient running game because of play calls.

“Whatever the team needs me to do,” he said. “If they need me to run up the middle, I run up the middle. They need me to run outside, I run outside.”

There were a couple of runs where Williams looked like he was stopped for little or no gain. But he changed direction ran across the field and picked up positive yardage. Those type of runs are what Kansas fans saw last year.

After missing spring, summer, and the first game he is starting to get back into the flow.

“That was the best I ever reversed a field,” he said. “It was just rust and now I feel like I'm back in the groove again. I was out for a period of time and didn’t do any football but just worked out. Of course, there's going to be rust.”

The team needs to stay focused and finish with a strong week of practice and get ready for the trip to TCU. Williams believes the Jayhawks still have some wins in their future and can find a way to get to a bowl game.

“We are real close,” he said. “I feel like we are going bowling. We just got to stay on the right track and don't let the losses we had before, distract us from what we got going on in the future.”