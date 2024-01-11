The Jayhawks suffered their first defeat of the Big 12 season to UCF in large part because of the combination of a bad ending to the first and a bad start to the second.

“We did some things that I think that good teams shouldn't do, especially playing away from home and in a hostile environment when you have control of the game and then you do some very, very careless and loose things to allow them to get back into it,” Self said. “The game was lost, or the game was won depending on which side you're on, the last four minutes of the first half and you know obviously the first three minutes of the second half.”

With 3:46 to go in the first half, UCF head coach Johnny Dawkins took his third timeout of the game down 35-16. Things were looking bleak for the Knights, who now only had one timeout left to make a comeback.

The only points the Knights allowed the rest of the half came from a tightly contested jumper from Kevin McCullar at the buzzer. The Jayhawks were stumped for the rest of the night offensively, as head coach Bill Self did not know how to define the defense UCF was playing.

“They went soft press back to zone and then man-to-man I think to end,” Self said. “I'd have to… you should ask Johnny [Dawkins] exactly what it was but we didn't do a good job at all.”

Another issue for the Kansas offense was the absence of Hunter Dickinson. He picked up his second foul of the game with 3:20 to go in the first half. The Jayhawks were leading 35-19 before his foul put the Knights at the line. By halftime, the Jayhawk lead was just 37-29.

When Dickinson picked up his third foul with 17:26 left to go, Self sat him until the 12:36 mark, to which the Jayhawks found themselves down 48-44.

“When we took Hunter out we didn't really have any offense and we didn't do a good job of penetrating the zone or getting the ball in the high post,” Self said. “When we did you know we got some looks. We didn't make them but we got some looks, but yeah we were awful against their zone and then after it got kind of discombobulated and we couldn't run plays to score you know we struggled for the rest of the night.”

Once Dickinson picked up his third foul, Self elected to go with Johnny Furphy instead of Parker Braun off of the bench, moving KJ Adams to the five. While Dickinson has escaped foul trouble for most of the season, the normal replacement for him is Braun.

“It was just you know just a call you know we thought the ball wasn't moving and one thing about it when KJ's at the five we know from past experience if you watched us play that the ball does move better when KJ's at the five,” Self said. “Against the zone, it really didn't do much even though they were playing man at the timeout but it really didn't help as much.”

Self also said that Dickinson had a bad knee during the game, but no matter what lineup Self sent out there, they could not break through the UCF defense. McCullar hopes that he and his teammates can learn from it as they prepare for another Big 12 test against Oklahoma.

“It was really good,” McCullar said of UCF’s defense. “They changed the pace, ran some different looks at us. They did a good job of you know doing some pressure, getting back, running some zone as well. So yeah, something to learn from, get in the film room, learn from it, turn the page, and get ready for a great opponent in Oklahoma coming up.”



