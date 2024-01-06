Coming into Saturday’s 83-81 win over TCU, Kansas was focused on limiting the transition offense that scored an average of 25.31 points per game. The Horned Frogs’ fast-paced offense ranked No.1 in the country, and Kansas did not do much better at containing them.

“It’s something we do,” TCU head coach Jamie Dixon said. “It’s something we work on, something we take great pride in. Gets our transition game going. I loved our 17 assists, nine turnovers.”

For Kansas head coach Bill Self, it was not a testament to his team’s poor transition defense, but rather the poor offense that led to the transition chances for TCU. The Jayhawks turned the ball over 18 times leading to 22 points for TCU

“This is what's confused now,” Self said about the defense. “We had breakdowns. Don't get me wrong. If you take 22 points off of 81 where we threw the ball to them and they went and made a layup that's holding them to 59 points. Now, granted, you can't ever do that, but guys, our defense needs work, but our offense was their best offense.”

KJ Adams, who sits at just under a 2-to-1 assist-to-turnover ratio after Saturday’s game, said that the team just needs more poise against teams like TCU.

“I think with really athletic teams like TCU, they speed us up a lot,” Adams said. “So just slowing down and just not trying to force things. And that's pretty much what's going to help that.”

The bad offense led to plenty of occasions in which Kansas was behind the play once TCU had the ball. Point guard Dajuan Harris, who has been a reliable option for Self since the 2021 season, turned the ball over five times, a career high for him.

“Juan had a terrible first half,” Self said. Of course, and he makes the hardest shot of the game, too, and he made the pass to win it, so obviously he did some good things, but I think he'd be the first to tell you that he doesn't turn the ball over like that normally,”

Despite the rough game that Harris played turnover wise, when the Jayhawks had the ball with the game tied and the shot clock turned off, he delivered the perfect pass to Hunter Dickinson inside to give Kansas the go-ahead basket that won the game. It was his eighth assist of the game, and prevented TCU from getting back-to-back wins in Allen Fieldhouse.

“Coach Self always preaches that when it's game point, being the most poised team, being the most ready team, and we're so used to that,” Dickinson said.

The pass from Harris was complimented nicely by Dixon, who said that even though they knew the play was coming, Harris’ pass that was “right on the money” was too good for them to do anything about.

“That’s why there was 18 turnovers as well, because a lot of times we were getting deflections on those plays,” Dixon said. “That was game point really… and we just didn’t get it done.”



