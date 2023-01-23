A lack of second-half production kept No. 9 Kansas from preventing a three-game losing skid on Tuesday night, the first since the 2020-21 season, as No. 17 Baylor held off KU 75-69 in Waco.

Kansas (16-4, 5-3 Big 12), trailing by as much as 13, grabbed the lead less than five minutes after returning from halftime trailing 41-34. Gradey Dick scored 16 second-half points on his way to a game-high 24 total points on 8 of 13 shooting.

The flame of Baylor’s offense died down toward the break, allowing Kansas to finish the half better from the field on 11 of 23 (47%) first-half shooting. This featured an 8-3 run led by Jalen Wilson (10-16, 0-0, 23), Kevin McCullar (3-9, 8-8, 14), and KJ Adams (1-5, 0-0, 4) heading into halftime.

Struggling after tipoff in recent weeks, Kansas is soaking up some tough lessons, according to McCullar.

“When you dig yourself a hole early, it’s always hard,” McCullar said. “You always want to be the one up. You’re going to have to win games like that down the stretch. Mentally, it goes beyond that in March Madness. We’re just building on it. Looking at the tape and learning from it.”

Even with the sizable scoring Dick showcased in the second, Kansas still finished the latter 20 minutes on 13 of 29 shooting. Wilson’s nine points on 4 of 6 shooting were the next best offering for KU in the second half, which included the Jayhawks’ lone second-half three-pointer.