Portal talk: Might KU look to add more than one transfer?
Kansas has been linked to several transfers from the portal, including Isiaih Mosley, Tyrene Hunter, and Kevin McCullar, Jr. Might Bill Self, and his staff attempt to add more than one transfer in the near future.
For the very latest on what KU's roster might look like next season, click here.
Get all the latest news and join Jayhawk Slant for FREE
Get Jayhawk Slant FREE all the way up until fall football camp starts. Follow all of the recruiting news in basketball and football over the summer. To take advantage of latest promo offer GO HERE