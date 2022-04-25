Portal Thoughts: Big week and what will teams do?

This is a big week for the transfer portal. A lot of teams finished their spring games on Saturday and more players are expected to enter the portal this week.

But in the Big 12 alone there are over 35 scholarships open, where college coaches are looking to fill in the next month.

The question comes down to sheer numbers and quality available, and why many could look to the junior college ranks.

More thoughts on how the transfer portal could play out in the upcoming weeks here.