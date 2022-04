After averaging close to 20 points per game this season, Charlotte guard Jahmir Young has decided to enter the portal. This past season, Young averaged 19.6 points, 5.9 rebounds, and 3.7 assists per game. In 31 games, Young shot 46.8 percent from the field, 34.1 percent from behind the arc, and 89.2 percent from the free-throw line.

