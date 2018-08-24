In the upcoming days before the first game we are going to break down each position group looking at the strengths, the question marks, the new players, and grading them.

In this preview we are going to look at the front four and how the group looks coming out of fall camp.

Wise is the leader of the front four, which should be a strength for the Jayhawks

The Players

The Good...

This might be the strongest position group on the team. But new players are going to have to step up. There is depth, size, and athleticism. On the inside the Jayhawks should be very solid. When you take the group of Wise, Holmes, Holani, and Simmons you have four players all over 290 pounds who have played a lot of snaps at the Big 12 level. Holani and Holmes will usually line-up at the nose position if the Jayhawks continue in the odd front. Wise will give the Jayhawks one of the best interior defensive lineman in the Big 12 who also can play on the perimeter in certain formations. There is also the possibility defensive coordinator Clint Bowen could go with the big package and use Wise as a defensive end. When the Jayhawks went with a bigger line-up last year it produced some of their best series. If they went that way Wise would likely get the start on the edge and they would have a scheme to slow down run games. There is athleticism on the edge with players like Kamara, Lipscomb, Stevens-McKenzie, and Moragne. And that's where the question marks could come into play.

The question marks...

The biggest area the line must fill is the loss of Dorance Armstrong, now with the Dallas Cowboys. So how will they do that? They won't. Defensive line coach Jesse Williams told Jayhawk Slant he doesn't want anyone trying to be Armstrong. He wants them to be themselves and grow from there. The bodies and ability are there but they are all unproven. Kamara had over 20 sacks in junior college and chose the Jayhawks over Florida State, Texas A&M, and a host of other Power Five schools. He has all the tools and has been mentioned as someone who caught his teammates attention. His former teammate at Arizona Western Moragne joins him in the group with potential. Moragne is 6-foot-7 and word is he's in the 280 range now. Stevens-McKneize will have one of the fastest first two steps off the edge and could be a key third-down rusher. McCaleb returns healthy after redshirting last year. However, none of them are proven at the division one level. There will likely be new starters at both end spots and they will have to develop quickly.



Keep an eye on....

Brian Lipscomb is a transfer from Virginia Military. He's also the cousin of Brandon McAnderson the former running back who played on the Jayhawks Orange Bowl team and is from Lawrence High. Lipscomb led VMI in sacks and tackles for a loss last year. As a junior he recorded 18 tackles for a loss which led the Southland Conference. He played outside linebacker but crept up on the edge a lot. He has been described by the players and coaches as someone who has a motor and very reliable.

Final thoughts...