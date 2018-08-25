In the upcoming days before the first game we are going to break down each position group looking at the strengths, the question marks, the new players, and grading them. In this preview we are going to look at the offensive line and how the group looks coming out of fall camp.

The Players

Wallace has the ability to play more than guard

The Good....

The offensive line is going to be improved. There are two, key reasons for that. One is the fact several offensive linemen are finally considered "program guys". They have been the in the program and have developed strength in the weight room and experience. Many were forced into action before they would have played in most programs. That was a result of a limited roster and very few bodies. Now those players have learned by hard knocks and getting stronger in Zach Woodfin's program. The second reason are the new players that arrived in the program over the summer. Three of them could be the starters on opening day in Alex Fontana, Dwayne Wallace, and Kevin Feder. Fontana has been described this fall camp as someone who plays with a mean streak and brings an attitude. He started on the offensive line for Houston under Tom Herman when they won nine games. Wallace started nine games for Cal in 2016 when the Bears led the Pac-12 in total offense. Feder went through Ohio State's program for three years. Also in the mix are Adagio Lopeti and Api Mane who transferred from San Mateo this summer. Both are 320-plus pound players and provide depth and developed bodies. When you combine the returning players with the new faces the offensive line will take on a new look compared to last season.

The question marks....

A.J. Ricker has the task of mixing all of the ingredients and trying to mold a unit with a lot of new parts. Offensive line is a group where a coach can take players who are not as talented and bring them together into a successful unit. But that usually comes with time. Ricker joined David Beaty's staff in January and has worked hard to put together better quality and numbers. He has done that and now the challenge of having them ready to play week one isn't an easy one. Another change has been the philosophy. Ricker and the players have both said the emphasis has been to be more physical. The Jayhawks want to emphasize a stronger ground game and they are trying to play to their strengths. The players are going to have to adapt to the new style Ricker wants install. Although the depth has dramatically improved there will still be concerns once you get into the two-deep and will the quality stay the same? This goes for a lot of college teams. But who would be the back-up to Fontana? Who would come in for Adeniji? The offensive line has to stay healthy. The numbers are in a better situation but there could be a drop-off at certain positions.

Keep an eye on....

Dwayne Wallace has only been talked about in the pre-season as a guard. But after talking to people who have coached Wallace in the past and tidbits from fall camp Wallace can also slide into the right tackle spot. And from what we hear he can play it well. The center and guard have to work well together. Wallace is someone with experience who should make the transition for Fontana much easier.

Final thoughts....