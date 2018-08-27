In the upcoming days before the first game we are going to break down each position group looking at the strengths, the question marks, the new players, and grading them. In this preview we are going to look at wide receivers/tight ends and how the group looks coming out of fall camp. The two position groups are combined because several formations have the tight ends lined up off the line.

The players

Robinson should be a player who can help stretch the field

The Good....

The wide receivers return most of their experience from a year ago and have a variety of different players who possess different strengths. There are players who are good in space and shifty with the ball in their hands. Then there are bigger bodies like Evan Fairs, Jeremiah Booker. and Zach Nachbar who can play the possession game or go up and catch fades. The wide receiver group is one of the deepest on the team and it wouldn't be a surprise to see someone start outside of the two-deep and work their way in early in the season. The tight end group is a bag of mixed players as well. There are different types for different situations. Saunders brings the most experience and has the tools but rarely utilized at Florida State. Sosinski didn't catch a pass last year and is built to be one of the better blocking tight ends on the team. Luavasa joined the team in the summer and will bring athleticism to the unit.

The question marks....

While there are a lot of returning players with experience there iare holes in the overall production. Steven Sims is by far the most consistent and 1100 yards away from the all-time leader in school history. After that there is potential but the numbers fall off. Booker has battled injuries. He is looking for a healthy senior season. Fairs came on last year and could be a go-to target. Hampton had a good start to his freshman season last year catching over 100 yards weeks two and three and got hit by the injury bug. Johnson was up and down with no game with over two catches. Daylon Charlot is back to wide receiver and has talent but was moved to the secondary last season. So people are still waiting for his breakout moment. The tight end position doesn't have one catch in a KU uniform and it will be interesting to see how they are used this season. Ben Johnson was a key loss at tight end as the team's second leading receiver. At some point other receivers than Sims are going to have be more steady. And a leader at tight end will have to emerge as the go-to pass receiver.

Keep an eye on.....

Stephon Robinson (WR) and Jack Luavasa (TE) Robinson has been getting solid reviews from the receivers and the corners he goes up against in practice. He is a shifty, smaller receiver who has explosiveness. He showed some good moves in the spring game. He was a one-year juco player who has three years of eligibility. Even if he doesn't begin as a number one on the depth he will get his chances. Luavasa is a former quarterback and was a cross-town rival of Miles Kendrick. He has developed into a good tight end target and still learning the position. He has the size and athletic ability. The Kansas staff found him in the spring and discovered he could leave his junior college and have three years to play. He would have landed several division offers if he stayed at Snow College.

Final thoughts....