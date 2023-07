There are very few programs who have two, proven quarterbacks on their roster who have shown they can be effective at the Power Five level.

But the Jayhawks do.

With Jalon Daniels and Jason Bean, KU has as good of a one-two punch that can rival most programs in the country.

There are some key factors though that play into the success of the quarterbacks in the offense under Andy Kotelnicki. After taking a deep dive into each game last year there are some interesting comparing the quarterback play early in the season compared to later in the schedule.

We have a detailed look at the quarterback position going into 2023 and explain the best competition might be for third-string.

LINK: Position Preview for 2023: The Quarterbacks