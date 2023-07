As fall camp nears we have a good idea how the depth chart looks at every position. This is a year where there will not be a lot of speculation going into camp who the projected starters will be.

But offensive line could present a challenge when it comes to the guessing game. There are 17 offensive linemen on the roster and we can narrow the list down to the top seven or eight players.

The most difficult part is pinning down the exact positions. For instance we have Dominick Puni as the starting left tackle going into fall camp. Last year he was a guard. Offensive line coach Scott Fuchs has trained several players to play different positions.

There are a number of combinations Fuchs can use based off his group's ability to change positions. Here is our preview and thoughts on the offensive line.

