With another solid season Mason Fairchild will leave KU as one of the top tight five tight ends in school history.

And he is not the only player who will lead a group that returns all of their production from 2022.

Last year Andy Kotelnicki got more creative as the season went along and with a lot of experience coming back the tight end unit will be a strength.

We take a look at the numbers, stats, breakdown the players and why the tight ends will be a solid group this season.

LINK: Position Preview: Detailed look at the tight end position