Looking down the list of snaps played, production returning, and forming a preview it did not take long to realize the wide receiver group is in good shape.

Basically, every meaningful snap from last year returns in the receiver unit and they appear to be set beyond 2023.

Every receiver is eligible to return in 2024 making this a deep group for years to come.

We take a detailed look at the players, stats, depth chart and why the receivers should increase their production this season.

POSITION PREVIEW: The wide receivers