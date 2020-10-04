JayhawkSlant - Post-Game: Comments from Les Miles after the game

Post-Game: Comments from Les Miles after the game
Here are comments that caught my attention from Les Miles after the Oklahoma State game.
Miles was asked if his team was overwhelmed against the Cowboys. Miles didn’t see that with his team:
“I really felt like the plays that were made weren’t that style of play. I didn’t feel like they were overwhelmed, I felt like should we continue to go on the course that we’re going and we’ll be fine. I like us, I like our team. I think that we’ll work together and do things that this school has done before.”
For the third straight game the running game never got on track. Oklahoma State didn’t bring as many blitzes as they did their first two games. They seemed to key on Pooka Williams. Miles was asked if the offensive line play is a problem:
“I want you to know that our (offensive) line coach has busted their tails and the kids playing for him are really good people and committed to being quality players. I saw him speak to his group at halftime and I believe that he’ll make something out of that group.”
The Jayhawks are now 0-3 and never challenged Oklahoma State. Miles talked about what he told him team in the locker room after the game:
“Just be honest and optimistic. I think that it is fundamental to tell people that you reward and enjoy them, rather than kick them in the tail.”
Miles was asked if not having a non-conference schedule has hurt the team as evidenced by the two losses to start conference play. Miles went further going back to losing spring football.
“That and no spring ball, and not having an opportunity to continue to hit the weight room. There are a bunch of those things that (are that) way but I’m not taking that road. I’m believing that this team will do the things we need to do to make this team better and I think it’ll happen sooner rather than later.”
The Jayhawks will now get an open week and then travel to West Virginia. Miles was asked about his strategy for the bye-week:
“We need to look at the quality of our positions and where we are at. I want to make sure we are heading in the right direction and we will self-scout. That’s a fundamental piece for this next week. I think the defense is improving and I want to spend some time with those guys.”