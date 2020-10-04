JayhawkSlant - Post-Game: Comments from Les Miles after the game

Here are comments that caught my attention from Les Miles after the Oklahoma State game.





Miles was asked if his team was overwhelmed against the Cowboys. Miles didn’t see that with his team:

“I really felt like the plays that were made weren’t that style of play. I didn’t feel like they were overwhelmed, I felt like should we continue to go on the course that we’re going and we’ll be fine. I like us, I like our team. I think that we’ll work together and do things that this school has done before.”





For the third straight game the running game never got on track. Oklahoma State didn’t bring as many blitzes as they did their first two games. They seemed to key on Pooka Williams. Miles was asked if the offensive line play is a problem:

“I want you to know that our (offensive) line coach has busted their tails and the kids playing for him are really good people and committed to being quality players. I saw him speak to his group at halftime and I believe that he’ll make something out of that group.”