Postgame with Self, Wilson, Martin, and Agbaji: What stood out?

Fort Worth, Texas – After winning the Big 12 regular-season championship, the Big 12 Tournament Championship, and advancing to the Sweet 16, Bill Self has decided to give his guys a little time off before traveling to Chicago, Ill., next week.

“Yeah, I think so,” said Bill Self when asked if he has an idea of how he’ll handle the next couple of days. “I would think that we'll definitely take tomorrow off. I would think that -- I'll ask the guys what they want to do, if they want to have Monday off, or we could do a walk-through on Monday and then just, you know, practice Tuesday, Wednesday, or whatever.

“But I'm going to find a way to get them off their feet two days,” he added. “I think that -- even though they didn't earn it today, I think that would be something that would probably benefit us right now with our tired bodies.”

The Kansas Jayhawks advanced to their 24th Sweet 16 in program history with a 79-72 win over Creighton in the NCAA Tournament Second Round at Dickies Arena in Fort Worth, Texas on Saturday.

With the win, Kansas, the No. 1 seed in the Midwest Region, moved to 30-6 on the season and advanced to the program’s first Sweet 16 since 2018 and fourth in the last six NCAA Tournaments. The victory also marked the 10thtime that Bill Self has registered a 30-win season at Kansas and is the 2,353rd all-time victory in program history, which ties Kentucky for most ever.

Kansas, winners of seven straight games, TCU, Texas, West Virginia, TCU, Texas Tech, Texas Southern, and Creighton, will return to Lawrence tonight and healthy, but tired, team. Jalen Wilson, Christian Braun, and Ochai Agbaji all played more than 30 minutes against Creighton, and big man David McCormack logged 29 minutes.

Kansas, coming off seven straight wins, has earned some much-needed rest with a trip to Chicago, Ill., looming.

Kansas doesn’t advance without Remy Martin:

It might have taken longer than expected, but Remy Martin, the 6-foot-0, 175-pound guard from Burbank, Calif., is playing the best basketball of his Kansas career. And, to be honest, it couldn’t have come at a better time.

Against Texas Southern, Martin, in 21 minutes, scored a game-high 15 points, dished out four assists, and was credited with two steals. Offensively, Martin was 6-of-8 from the field, 1-of-1 from behind the arc, and 2-of-3 from the free-throw line.

Martin, against Creighton, was the best player on the court. In leading Kansas to the Sweet 16, he scored a team-high 20 points, pulled down seven rebounds, and dished out four assists. On the offensive side of the court, Martin was 7-of-14 from the field, 2-of-5 from behind the arc, and 4-of-4 from the free-throw line.

Without Martin leading the way, the outcome of Saturday's round of 32 matchup against Creighton might have ended much differently.



