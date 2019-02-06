Gavin Potter quickly became the most talked about recruit of signing day with Kansas fans. Once the story started spreading how he announced his decision his popularity grew. Going into signing day it was still an unknown where the all-state linebacker from Broken Arrow would end up. And the signs pointed early on to Kansas State, the school he committed to in October.

Potter had KU with body paint to show what college he was choosing

He showed up to his signing day ceremony event wearing a Kansas State sweatshirt. Once he was seated with his family he took off his Kansas State top and revealed a red shirt with Texas Tech. He visited Lubbock last weekend. He had a plan in place. “I'm trying to get shirts together and I'm like, “I don't have any shirts,” he said. “So I make a Texas Tech shirt. I just make a red shirt and got some electrical tape and made a Texas Tech sign. Then I know a girl that's going to K-State so I asked her if I could wear her hoodie.” Under that red shirt was the final and third sign which revealed his front and back painted with KU images. That was it, he was picking the Jayhawks. “This morning I woke up and I knew where I'm going,” he said. “I had this plan I thought up in my head for a while of who I'm going to choose and what's going to be painted on my body. So, I get one of my friends and I'm like, ‘Hey. I need some help’ We go and get some paint from the store and we start.” Potter said you only get to go through signing day once so he wanted to have fun with it. “I was kind of nervous doing it,” he said.

Signs kept pointing to Kansas