Potter pulls off two shirts, KU body paint reveals his final decision
Gavin Potter quickly became the most talked about recruit of signing day with Kansas fans. Once the story started spreading how he announced his decision his popularity grew.
Going into signing day it was still an unknown where the all-state linebacker from Broken Arrow would end up. And the signs pointed early on to Kansas State, the school he committed to in October.
He showed up to his signing day ceremony event wearing a Kansas State sweatshirt. Once he was seated with his family he took off his Kansas State top and revealed a red shirt with Texas Tech. He visited Lubbock last weekend.
He had a plan in place.
“I'm trying to get shirts together and I'm like, “I don't have any shirts,” he said. “So I make a Texas Tech shirt. I just make a red shirt and got some electrical tape and made a Texas Tech sign. Then I know a girl that's going to K-State so I asked her if I could wear her hoodie.”
Under that red shirt was the final and third sign which revealed his front and back painted with KU images. That was it, he was picking the Jayhawks.
“This morning I woke up and I knew where I'm going,” he said. “I had this plan I thought up in my head for a while of who I'm going to choose and what's going to be painted on my body. So, I get one of my friends and I'm like, ‘Hey. I need some help’ We go and get some paint from the store and we start.”
Potter said you only get to go through signing day once so he wanted to have fun with it.
“I was kind of nervous doing it,” he said.
Signs kept pointing to Kansas
Potter kept his recruiting thoughts close to the vest. He didn’t reveal during the recruiting process which way he might be leaning. Kansas defensive coordinator D.J. Eliot, who was the lead recruiter admitted he didn’t have a good feel until Monday night.
In the end it was Eliot and Les Miles that convinced Potter Kansas was the best place for him.
“I met Les Miles and he just makes a big impression when you meet him,” Eliot said. “I met him and Coach Eliot and he made a pretty big impression too because he's a young, up-and-coming coach. They both kind of came in there and they just seemed like they were like the right fit for me.”
Potter continued with the process to make sure he was making the right decision. He took his visit to Kansas in December although he was still committed to Kansas State. In January he took his visit to Manhattan and the next week to Texas Tech.
“I talked a lot to God about it,” Potter said. "What do I need to do? Where do I need to go? And then my parents and me said it all just kept leading back to KU. I really think Miles has something going right now. I mean, he's a winner and winners win. I love winning. So how can you say no?”
Potter admitted he knew where he wanted to go when he woke up on signing day morning. But that didn’t mean the process didn’t bring stress. Once he officially signed with the Jayhawks he felt a big relief.
“I love that I'm done,” he said. “I love where I'm getting to go. It was so stressful at first thinking where I am going to end up and what is the best place for me? Where can I get the best education and win games? Just going through all that.
“It really stresses you out after a while. Knowing that I'm done just takes a lot off my shoulders. Now I can focus on school and getting ready to go to Lawrence and do some work.”