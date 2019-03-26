What might be the best news of the spring Jacobi Lott is back on the practice field and going through drills.

Lott missed all of last year after an undisclosed injury that kept him out all of last season. KU couldn't comment on his injury last year. Lott signed with the Jayhawks after getting offered by Texas the night before signing day.

