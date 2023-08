Matt Gildersleeve led the team through warm-ups in the most spirited start to fall camp so far.

The players were in full pads for the first time this season and the energy showed. They were ready to start hitting after the first five practices were in shells.

Jim Panagos liked the effort from his defensive tackles and Tanaka Scott made a nice touchdown catch over the middle.

Here are several notes and thoughts as the Jayhawks go through their sixth practice.

