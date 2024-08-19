PHNjcmlwdCBzcmM9J2h0dHBzOi8vd3d3Lmdvb2dsZXRhZ21hbmFnZXIuY29t L2d0YWcvanM/aWQ9Ry0zMU0xMU5FVkpFJyB0eXBlPSd0ZXh0L2phdmFzY3Jp cHQnPjwvc2NyaXB0Pgo8c2NyaXB0PgogIHdpbmRvdy5kYXRhTGF5ZXIgPSB3 aW5kb3cuZGF0YUxheWVyIHx8IFtdOwogIGZ1bmN0aW9uIGd0YWcoKXtkYXRh TGF5ZXIucHVzaChhcmd1bWVudHMpO30KICBndGFnKCdqcycsIG5ldyBEYXRl KCkpOwogIGd0YWcoJ2NvbmZpZycsICdHLTMxTTExTkVWSkUnLCB7CiAgICBw YWdlX2xvY2F0aW9uOiB3aW5kb3cubG9jYXRpb24uaHJlZiwKICAgIHBhZ2Vf cGF0aDogd2luZG93LmxvY2F0aW9uLnBhdGhuYW1lLAogICAgcGFnZV90aXRs ZTogd2luZG93LmRvY3VtZW50LnRpdGxlLAogICAgcGFnZV9ydW5uaW5nX3Rl Y2g6ICJhbmd1bGFyIiwKICAgIGRlYnVnX21vZGU6ICdmYWxzZScKICB9KTsK PC9zY3JpcHQ+Cgo=
Predicting the two-deep: A detailed look at the defense

Caleb Taylor is one of the interior linemen having a strong fall camp
Jon Kirby • JayhawkSlant
Publisher- Football Editor
@jayhawkslant

The defensive tackles have put together a good fall camp as a unit and the secondary is starting to take shape on the predicted two deep.

There could be a couple surprises as other position battles are heating up and will go through the rest of practice this week.

We have the latest intel on the defense and unveil what the two deep could look like as fall camp enters the final week.

STORY: TWO-DEEP PREDICTIONS: CLICK HERE TO READ

Rivals Network Promo: Get 60% off your first year

Advertisement

The Rivals preseason promo is back. Become a subscriber and get 60% off your first year. Talk about KU sports with Jayhawk fans on our message boards and get the latest team news and recruiting info.

Here is the link to take advantage of our promo while supplies last: CLICK HERE

