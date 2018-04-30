Ticker
Predictions, Decision Preview: 2018 Five-Star Romeo Langford

2018 five-star Romeo Langford will announce his decision on Monday night.
Shay Wildeboor • JayhawkSlant.com
The day has finally arrived.

New Albany five-star guard Romeo Langford will announce his commitment decision tonight at 7 p.m. ET at New Albany High.

His final three schools include IU, Kansas and Vanderbilt.

The event is open to the public, and the doors will open at 6 p.m. for people who want to attend.

TheHoosier.com will be in-attendance with full coverage, and we've also gathered some predictions for the evening. Check out those picks plus more details embedded below.

For the complete breakdown, click here.

