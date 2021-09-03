Pregame notes: Kotelnicki preparing offense for South Dakota

Ahead of tonight's season opener with South Dakota, Andy Kotelnicki is feeling positive about his offense's capabilities.

Summer workouts, fall camp, and countless hours in the film room have led Kotelnicki's group to this first test of the year. He reflected on that process and how it's proving beneficial now.

"I feel good," he said. "I'm excited about how we'll be able to execute, but you're talking about an entire semester worth of work and activity that you could have with a team that you don't have."

He continued: "Obviously there's going to be some things that we don't get as many reps on. I thought they've done a fantastic job throughout the summer and fall camp of kind of ingesting all the things that we've been installing with them."

A major challenge for Kotelnicki throughout the integration process was feeding the playbook in at healthy doses. He believes he's done just that.

"You're going to make some decisions about, 'Hey, you know what? We can wait till the bye week to install this or we're not going to need this the first three or four games.' I don't think we under installed. I don't think we've over installed."

Kotelnicki will need his pieces to come together tonight if he's going to execute his offense properly, which is reliant on starting quarterback Jason Bean.

Among the candidates in the room, any choice would've been good enough for Kotelnicki though.

"Really excited about how it's all been going really well," he said. "They've all developed. They've all done a great job of competing in there."