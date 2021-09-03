Pregame notes: Kotelnicki preparing offense for South Dakota
Ahead of tonight's season opener with South Dakota, Andy Kotelnicki is feeling positive about his offense's capabilities.
Summer workouts, fall camp, and countless hours in the film room have led Kotelnicki's group to this first test of the year. He reflected on that process and how it's proving beneficial now.
"I feel good," he said. "I'm excited about how we'll be able to execute, but you're talking about an entire semester worth of work and activity that you could have with a team that you don't have."
He continued: "Obviously there's going to be some things that we don't get as many reps on. I thought they've done a fantastic job throughout the summer and fall camp of kind of ingesting all the things that we've been installing with them."
A major challenge for Kotelnicki throughout the integration process was feeding the playbook in at healthy doses. He believes he's done just that.
"You're going to make some decisions about, 'Hey, you know what? We can wait till the bye week to install this or we're not going to need this the first three or four games.' I don't think we under installed. I don't think we've over installed."
Kotelnicki will need his pieces to come together tonight if he's going to execute his offense properly, which is reliant on starting quarterback Jason Bean.
Among the candidates in the room, any choice would've been good enough for Kotelnicki though.
"Really excited about how it's all been going really well," he said. "They've all developed. They've all done a great job of competing in there."
Kotelnicki sees a high ceiling for Amauri Pesek-Hickson
Amauri Pesek-Hickson will likely see a decent amount of touches against South Dakota, and for good reason.
The sophomore back has been turning heads throughout camp and is one of the Jayhawks' more physical, larger rushers. Kotelnicki says his situation is unique but doesn't affect his potential on the ground.
"Coming in to here at KU, he had not played just a lot of football period," he said. "When you talk about the ages of people, you have your biological age, right. It's kind of like where you're physically biologically matured to."
He continued: "You talk about your training age and your chronological age. Well, his training age as a football player is still really, really young. So his upside it's high. He's got an unbelievably high ceiling. Looking for him to keep developing, getting better. He's picking up, staying active, had a great summer in the weight room. Fast, strong, all those sorts of things."
Pesek-Hickson showed some flashes late during his freshman season, including a 100-yard game against TCU. It's clear he's a stronger back and could become one of Kansas' more consistent rushers this season.
Adding depth to the running back room, he'll join Velton Gardner and Devin Neal in picking up the majority of touches against the Coyotes in Week One.
Success starts up front
As heated as the quarterback conversation may be, Kotelnicki says moving the chains starts with the offensive line.
"A lot of people are going to talk about quarterbacks, which are important," he said. "And skill players, receivers, and running backs, they're really important. But if you look at championship organizations, the thing that they have in common is they have really good line play on both sides of the ball."
The Jayhawks' line performed poorly last season and limited their scoring capacity throughout the entire year. Getting those opportunities back starts with creating real change upfront.
Kotelnicki has faith in Scott Fuchs's efforts in the trenches and says it'll play a factor in how well they can execute the offense against South Dakota.
"He's done a great job and he said it," Kotelnicki said. "There's a lot of synergy in that group right now. They understand what we're trying to do. We've challenged that group and I believe this: In football, your offensive line really is the tone-setter for your whole organization."