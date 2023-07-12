Below details players and more from Nike Pro City Kenner League on 7.2.23, part of the venerable event's first week of play this summer. . Interviews, 10 to be exact, abound.

Hunter Dickinson letting one fly. (HoyaReport.com)

Notable Visitors

Hunter Dickinson cameo'ed Kenner League, playing in a game before scheduling to travel to Kansas, his new college home two days later. On the court he simply got in some cardio, displaying why the Jayhawks lured the seven footer away from Michigan.

Hailing from Northern Virginia and DeMatha (MD), he rapped about that and more. Check out this exclusive interview. Click here for the session. Luka Garza did the same. A former national player of the year who plays professionally in the Minnesota Timberwolves organization, Garza or 'Luke' as fellow DMV folks call him talked about a number of topics, including being a tireless worker. It's here.

Had 34p, 7r, 4b. Was dominant while working harder than anyone on the court.

Amar Begovich, former St. John's player and present pro in Slovenia also demonstrated the power of pros, contributing 16p, 6r, 4a, at times not being able to miss. He's a big banger with a deft midrange jumpshot package.

One can't ignore Jon Davis. A DMV-origin guard, Davis starred at National Christian (MD) and Clinton Christian (MD) before prepping for Hargrave Military Academy (VA), before earning a slew of awards. Despite being slept on, his college tenure was remarkable. He played last season in Serbia and Lithuania. His interview is here, where being overlooked, a role model and more are discussed. Alani Moore rounds out the guys who dropped in and drove the competition. A Temple graduate, Moore was long a DMV star, turning heads at DeMatha (MD), Montrose (MD) and Friendship Collegiate (DC) in high school. Last season he competed in Germany (B division).

His brief interview touches upon multiple topics.

On the court, Moore displayed he's a complete lead guard, even propelling his Clyde's team to an overtime win via his regulation ending three ball. Dropped 16p, 9r, 3a.



Kenner was a St. Frances (MD) reunion: (l. to. r) Julian Reese, Coach Aaaron ??? and Elijah Davis;. (Ron Bailey)

Standout Work

These guys are among several that really turned heads.

Julian Reese - junior forward, Maryland - Nobody jumped out more for improvement than Reese, who entered Maryland two years ago as a relatively skilled, yet physically unassuming guy. Now, he's banging, finishing, patting the rock, attacking, with the air of a vet. Somebody's clearly been working.

Expanded shooting range should be next for Reese, who also visibly looks stronger while playing like it. Dropped 18p, 10r, 2a, though coughed it up eight times.

Needs to nail shooting range, remain locked in defensively and develop post counters.

Keegan Harvey - redshirt junior center, GW - Harvey displayed a broad skill set, shooting jumpers out to the three point line, driving, attempting to rebound and weak side shot challenging. He clearly knows how to play. Getting stronger is key.

Poured in 21p on 7-10 shooting, while also pulling down five caroms and rejected three shots. An interview of this Aussie national is here.

Tre Wood - senior guard, George Mason - Having left LIU-Brooklyn for Mason, Wood will bring a talented, aggressive backcourt guy to Fairfax. Based on his Kenner play and interview, Wood has embraced much more of a total guard game. Finished with 8p on four of five shooting (no three balls), 5r, 7a, 3s. His helper total was impressive, though the six turnovers must be mitigated. Wood seems up for the challenge, again in part based upon this interview.

Rowan Brumbaugh - sophomore guard, Georgetown - Recently transferred from Texas, Brumbaugh took control of his offense, contributing 19p, 3r, 8a, 2a, 2s and 3to. It's obvious being a floor general is his want.

A DC native who grew up literally around the corner from G'Town, going forward nailing his jumper with more consistency plus greater defensive focus are necessities.



Al Worrell and Tre Wood, battling. (HoyaReport.com)

HBCU Crew

Nike Pro City Kenner League has LONG been a spot where players from historical black colleges and universities could compete with those from other schools, and fare well. This season is no different, as guys from Bowie State, Morgan State, Albany State, Howard and others are suiting up!

A few follow:



Elijah Davis, junior point guard, Bowie State - Davis is a finder, loves to deliver the rock in scoring position. Led the nation in assists among NJCAA (juco) players last season at Watkins State. Needs to not turn shots down. Numbers of 2p, 3r, 3a, 2s don't measure impact.

His interview can be accessed.

Alfred Worrell, sophomore guard, Morgan State - A real bucket getter, Worrell scored 29p, adding 4r and 3s. Could put ball in cup from all three levels, and knew it. In MEAC, will have to share game more.

What did he have to say?

Jimmy Souranke, junior center, Bowie State - Out of shape, Souranke transferred into Bowie from Seward County CC and has shown when he becomes conditioned, foes will have to watch out. He's strong, move wells, and is willing to throw folks around.

Joel Webb, senior forward, Bowie State - Webb, rebounds, scores in the paint and defends 2-5. He is a glue guy that makes winning plays. Add competes to his skill set. Expanding his range will help.

Marvin Brimage, freshman guard, Morgan State - Despite only scoring 4p while logging an assist and rebound, Brimage impressed; at Jackson-Reed High School (DC) last year as Brimage was primarily a scorer. He's now becoming more of a lead guard and it showed; Brimage made plays for others, work that didn't translate to states.

In this interview, he talks that and more.



Mark 'Lil Mousie' Edwards did his thing in limited minutes. (Ron Bailey)

Mousie Is College Bound

Headed to Albany State is Mark 'Lil Mousie' Edwards. After graduating from St. Andrews (MD) and spending a year at Miami Dade CC, Edwards chose Albany State, which he leaves for this summer.

During Sunday's game, Edwards dropped 12p, 1a, 1r, while exposing what ASU is getting; a guard who through hard work, skills and talent can play both guard positions at a high level.

Rapped about that and much more, including his family, which has been a staple in DMV hoops for years! The interview is here.

